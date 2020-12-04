Candyland Christmas gives foster kids across NWA presents

Young beautiful girl accepting and opening parcel with present box on Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hundreds of Arkansas foster kids will have presents to open this Christmas thanks to Project Zero.

Saturday, December 5, the organization is hosting its annual Candyland Christmas event at locations around the state including in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Ten semi-trucks provided by the Arkansas Trucking Company will be filled with holiday gifts and will drive to the different drop-off sites around Arkansas to deliver the presents to the 480 kids who are up for adoption.

“Just the joy that they have in that is beautiful. It does something to you. Seeing these kids get those things that they probably never would have expected is amazing,” Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero said.

See below for more information like how to get involved.

Candyland ChristmasDownload

