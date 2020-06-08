Cane Hill Harvest Festival cancelled due to COVID concerns

CANE HILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 Cane Hill Harvest Festival has been canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, organizers announced in an email on Sunday.

Festival committee members voted to cancel plans for the 34th annual festival, originally scheduled for September 19 and 20 on the campus of the renovated Historic Cane Hill College, located about four miles south of U.S. 62 between Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

The festival would have featured free outdoor concerts and a popular all-you-can-eat country breakfast, along with arts and crafts, an antique tractor show, living history presentations, concessions, and other demonstrations.

Organizers plan to resume the festival next year.