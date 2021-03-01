Canned corn beef products recalled due to lack of inspection

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 300,000 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products have been recalled by Milky Way International Trading Corp., (dba, MW Polar) based out of Norwalk, California.

The products were imported and distributed in the U.S. without the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), according to an MW Polar statement.

The canned corned beef items were imported between June 6, 2020 to January 21, 2021, on various dates.

The items subject to recall have a “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

“The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection,” according to a USDA statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider, according to the USDA.