Canned corn beef products recalled due to lack of inspection

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Corned Beef Recall. 3/1/2021.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly 300,000 pounds of ready-to-eat canned corned beef products have been recalled by Milky Way International Trading Corp., (dba, MW Polar) based out of Norwalk, California.

The products were imported and distributed in the U.S. without the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), according to an MW Polar statement.

The canned corned beef items were imported between June 6, 2020 to January 21, 2021, on various dates.

The items subject to recall have a “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

“The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import reinspection,” according to a USDA statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider, according to the USDA. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers