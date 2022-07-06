PRYOR, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Electric vehicle maker Canoo is behind schedule on its plant in Pryor, Okla.

The company is in the process of moving its headquarters to Bentonville and opening facilities in Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Canoo spokesperson Pawel Zoneff said that it originally hoped the Pryor facility would be done in 2023, but now it expects the facility to open sometime in 2024.

As for Arkansas, the company says it still remains “laser-focused” on starting production in Bentonville by the end of the year. That projection has not changed.