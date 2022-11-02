JUSTIN, Texas (KNWA/KFTA) — Electric vehicle company Canoo announced on November 2 it is building a battery module manufacturing facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, Okla.

According to a press release from Canoo, the new facility will be capable of around 3200MWhs of battery module manufacturing capacity.

“We are accelerating our hiring plans in Pryor with the establishment of our EV Battery Module Manufacturing Facility, which will produce our proprietary battery modules, energy management system and thermal control technology for our MPP platform,” said Tony Aquila, Chairman and CEO at Canoo. “This is the first building block for Canoo’s production ramp strategy, with more news coming very soon. The location has been strategically selected due to its proximity to our battery cell partner Panasonic and our future Mega-Micro factory. In addition, we will be the first EV company to produce our battery modules with Hydro-Power from the Grand River Dam Authority. We will work closely with and hire within the surrounding communities to create an EV Ecosystem in the region.”

The release says the battery campus will implement workforce training programs in partnership with the Cherokee Nation, MidAmerica and other local training partners with a goal to provide high-paying light blue-collar jobs to the local community.

The Battery Facility will be built near Canoo’s MegaMicro Factory, a 400-acre campus at MidAmerica Industrial Park. The company says the factory will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant and will employ more than 2,000 workers when fully operational.