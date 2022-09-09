FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ largest refugee resettlement agency is featured on Apple TV+.

Canopy Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville will be featured on “Gutsy,” an eight-part documentary series showcasing gutsy women taking leaps. Episode seven shows how seven Afghan women resettled in Northwest Arkansas through Canopy’s services.

Canopy NWA is a group of residents working together to build a community where refugees are welcome. The group works to make sure refugees are equipped with all they need to build their new lives.

“We always call them neighbors, and more of the time, I use the word ‘families'”, said Malateh Alarnosi, case manager for Canopy NWA

The documentary series is based on the Clintons’ “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience”.

Over the course of the eight episodes, stories of the bravest and boldest women will be featured. Canopy’s episode will also feature the Little Rock Nine.