FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Canopy NWA will host a couple of events on Tuesday to honor World Refugee Day.

Canopy NWA is Northwest Arkansas’ only refugee resettlement organization. Since it started in 2016, the organization has resettled over 500 people. The organization is working to settle more families this year.

On Tuesday, Canopy NWA will host an online zoom event starting at noon to hear stories from staff members that had to flee countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan and Iran.

Starting at 4 p.m., the community can visit Canopy NWA’s office in Fayetteville to learn about how the organization provides support for new neighbors, try food from other countries and participate an interactive flower arrangement.

Sasha Honcharenko is from Ukraine and now lives with his wife in Northwest Arkansas after Russia invaded Ukraine. Canopy NWA helped him get settled in the area and now he helps refugees like himself working for the organization.

“I would like to inspire a lot of people especially here in the States and around all the world that all people, all people really matter,” Honcharenko said.

Mursal Shirzad left Afghanistan with her younger brother when the Taliban took over. She made it to the United States and spent months at a military base before getting resettled in NWA through the help of Canopy NWA. She also works for Canopy NWA and is a full-time college student.

KNWA/FOX24 will share more of Sasha’s and Mursal’s story on World Refugee Day.