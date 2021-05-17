Canopy trail concept presented to Fort Smith

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another hotspot for trail blazers is planned for the River Valley.

Frontier Engineering and Rogue Trails presented the concept to the city of Fort Smith last week.

It includes five miles of soft-surface walkways weaving through 330 acres, between the Arkansas River and Riverfront Drive.

The design also includes the world’s longest canopy trail, putting walkers, runners and bikers up in the trees.

Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Director Doug Reinert says the new park will draw more eyes to the area.

“We’re trying to attract people to come to our community, not only to visit but to move here,” Reinert said. “Developing the Riverfront and other parts of the community is part of getting that job done.”

The proposed plan is estimated at $4.8 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

