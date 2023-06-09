LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Education advocacy group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, has launched its signature gathering campaign to repeal the LEARNS Act.

The group collected its first signature earlier today and will need to gather 54,422 signatures across 50 counties by July 31 to get the LEARNS Act on the ballot in Nov. 2024.

“The LEARNS Act, if implemented, poses detrimental changes to the public education system in Arkansas and has already shown negative impacts on one district and its community,” a release from CAPES said.

The release said that the group began canvassing training on June 8 and garnered 60 participants that became certified to collect signatures.

“The canvassing team consists of a diverse group of nonpartisan Arkansans hailing from various regions of the state, all committed to promoting CAPES’ mission at events, festivals, meetings, and other community gatherings,” the release said.