FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An organization held rallies on April 27 across the state after Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected its proposal to put Arkansas LEARNS on the 2024 ballot.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students wants to see the act repealed, but Griffin rejected the proposal this week. CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe says the organization refiled its ballot request on April 27 with the attorney general’s office.

Haley Emerick is a public school teacher who rallied at the Washington County Courthouse. She says they want Arkansas to decide.

“We want Arkansas to have a voice. We want citizens to be able to tell the legislature this isn’t what we want, and we just want Arkansans to be able to vote on this and let us decide,” Emerick said.

The Washington County Courthouse was not the only place in Arkansas where CAPES held a rally. People also gathered on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol.