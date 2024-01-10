LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CAPES is speaking out following Attorney General Tim Griffin’s ruling against a proposed ballot measure aiming to reform education in Arkansas.

Griffin issued an opinion rejecting the “Educational Rights Amendment of 2024” submitted by For AR Kids, claiming that the language used in the proposal was unconstitutional, lacked clarity and contained typographical errors.

According to the proposal, the initiative would require schools receiving “local or state funds” to meet state academic standards and state standards of accreditation, which would also include student and school assessments.

The proposal would also require a set of educational standards for students in several subjects. Also required of schools would be having early education for 3-and 4-year-olds, after-school programs, supporting special educational needs and children in poverty.

CAPES, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, said that the attorney’s general decision will delay the process of collecting signatures from registered voters to get the initiative on the 2024 ballot.

CAPES executive director Steve Grappe spoke on the group’s disappointment but highlighted that the rejection would not steer them away from committing to their mission.

“While we are disheartened by this setback, it doesn’t diminish our commitment to enhancing education for all Arkansans,” Grappe said. “We will regroup, reassess, and continue our mission to advocate for positive change in our state’s educational landscape.”

For AR Kids’ spokesperson Bill Kopsky said that the group will resubmit a revised proposal to the attorney general.