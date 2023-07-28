LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, says that it fully expects to reach its signature-gathering goal by the July 31 deadline.

The group is trying to get the LEARNS Act on the ballot in November 2024, which requires 54,422 signatures across 50 counties.

“When the group began this week, they had 22,000 counted signatures. They are now creeping up on 40,000. This exceptional increase in the total is probably due to more than doubling the number of volunteers committing to the organization,” a release from CAPES said.

“I ask that all Arkansans who support public schools come to an event this weekend, get a packet, take it to family and friends, and bring it back to us. We’ll provide the notary. It’s going to take ALL of us to put this effort across the finish line, but we’re right there and we can do it together, just like we’ve always done here,” CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe said.