LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, announced today that it has over half of the necessary signatures to get the LEARNS Act on the ballot.

With the July 31 deadline fast approaching, the group is stepping up efforts to gather the necessary 54,422 signatures across 50 counties.

“Over half of the needed signatures have been acquired, but because of the roadblocks to make the citizens’ movement fail, those signatures had to be gathered in half of the time allowed by the constitution, which is an amazing feat and says a lot about the dedication of the CAPES,” a release from the group said.

CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe says that the group is optimistic that it will cross the finish line.

“We have every reason to believe they will carry this movement forward and we walk into the Secretary of State’s office with all of 54,000 plus signatures needed,” Grappe said.