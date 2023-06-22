FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The group looking to repeal the Arkansas LEARNS Act was in Fort Smith on Thursday collecting signatures.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is looking to get its ballot proposal to repeal the act on the 2024 ballot.

In order to do so it has to gather more than 54,000 signatures from 50 counties across Arkansas and has to do so by the end of July.

Former teacher Jo Ann Elsken says it’s important voters get the chance to decide what’s best for their kids.

“We just want it to go to a vote of the people. I mean we want people able to look at it, think about it, and study it and then decide what is good for our Arkansas kids. “

The ballot proposal was approved last month by Attorney General Tim Griffin.

It was the third time CAPES had sent a proposal to the AG for approval.