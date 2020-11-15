Capital murder suspect due in court

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Capital murder suspect Dekota Harvey is expected in court in the coming week.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Harvey admitted to strangling and killing his cellmate, Luis Cobos-Cenobio in August of 2019. Harvey reportedly told jailers Cobos-Cenobio asked him to do it.

Sheriff Tim Helder says the victim had been removed from suicide watch a few months prior.

Harvey is due in court Tuesday, November 17. He has been in custody since March of 2019 on attempted capital murder and capital murder charges.

He’s accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the leg and killing her friend by shooting her in the chest. He pleaded not-guilty to those charges.

If convicted, Harvey could face life in prison or the death penalty.

