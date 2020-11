ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The man accused of a burglary-turned-homicide last month made his first court appearance before a judge today.

Fayetteville Police identified Chase Reel, 21, as the victim who was killed that night.

Twenty-four-year-old Travis Trustin was in court today for his arraignment, after his bond was denied last month.

He’s being charged with capital murder, aggravated burglary, and kidnapping.

