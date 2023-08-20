LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Controversy surrounds the decision by the state of Arkansas to not consider AP African American Studies for AP credit. This and more are covered on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with State Sen. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) to discuss the recent controversy around the state’s decision to regarding the AP African American Studies course.

Then, Brock sat down with Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb to talk about her decision to run for State Supreme Court Chief Justice and why she thinks she should get the position.

