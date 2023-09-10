LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for a special session to start Monday. She said the session will be focused on multiple things. Host Roby Brock takes a look on this week’s Capitol View.

Sanders said one area of focus will be tax cuts. Roby met with State Rep. David Ray (R-Maumelle) to talk about what’s being proposed and how difficult it will be to push it through the legislature.

Then, Roby sat down with Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families Executive Director Keesa Smith to discuss why her organization is opposing the proposed tax cuts.

Finally, Roby talked with Arkansas Advocate Editor-in-Chief Sonny Albarado about Freedom of Information Act updates on the agenda for the special session.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on KNWA.