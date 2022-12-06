FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A car crashes into the side of a pharmacy in Fort Smith on Dec 6.

Nobody was injured when the car drove through a Health Depot located on Cavanaugh Road, but the building had significant damage.

Alyssa Weaver, a pharmacy technician at Health Depot, says the driver was pulling into the parking lot and hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Courtesy: Health Depot

Courtesy: Health Depot

Courtesy: Health Depot







“We’re super grateful nobody is hurt,” Weaver said. “We did have some customers here on scene and they understood the situation. They’re calling back today to make sure everybody was okay and asking how they can get their prescriptions in a timely manner.”

The store was drive-thru only for the rest of the day but is hoping to get customers back inside in the next week.