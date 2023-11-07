JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a bust on Monday yielding a car, drugs and $61,000.

According to a JCSO release, a traffic stop was conducted in Clarksville on Nov. 4 involving a vehicle that appeared to have counterfeit tags.

A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun and 12 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators with Johnson County Narcotics began looking into the associates of the suspect of the traffic stop.

Surveillance was conducted at the Sunset Motel in Clarksville on Nov. 6, and a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that pulled into the motel with expired tags.

A Clarksville K-9 officer was called to the stop and a handgun and methamphetamine was discovered.

A search warrant was executed on a room at the motel. Three firearms, methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and at least one other controlled substance were located, as well as over $61,000.

Additionally, officers also seized a 2015 Dodge Charger.

In total, the investigation yielded around 40 grams of methamphetamine, 52 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fentanyl.

Kathy Lueken and Jammie Hill were arrested and accused of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining a drug premises, unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes, possession of a Schedule I or II substance, distribution near certain facilities and possession of firearm by a certain person.

Neil Joseph Foerster was also arrested and is accused of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, false evidences of title or registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of vehicle license and expired tags.