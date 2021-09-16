Car runs stop sign, crashes into Fort Smith school bus

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A car ran a stop sign and hit a school bus in Fort Smith on Thursday morning, according to Fort Smith Public Schools spokesperson Christina Williams.

The school bus, carrying approximately 40 students, was hit near the 4H building on Zero Street, just before Ben Geren Park, at around 8 a.m.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police Department, there was one injury, but it was non life-threatening. Mitchell said it wasn’t clear whether the injury was from someone on the bus or in the car that ran the sign.

The students involved have arrived at school, have been fed, and are in class, according to Williams.

Counselors and nurses will provide emotional and physical health support for students who were on the bus who request it, she said.

No citations have been issued yet, according to Mitchell, but “that could change once I see the full report.”