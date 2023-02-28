FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a new report, automobile thefts are sharply on the rise across the country, and Arkansas is one of multiple states that have seen double-digit increases in the rate of thefts over the past decade-plus.

QuoteWizard.com released a report with statistics including the percentage changes in car thefts by state since 2011, the states with the highest number of thefts per capita and the most commonly stolen cars in each state. It stated that there has been a 33 percent increase in car thefts in The Natural State since 2011.

Colorado topped that category with a 144 percent increase, with South Dakota (125%), North Dakota (88%), Wyoming (80%) and Montana (71%) rounding out the top five. The three states with the steepest declines were Vermont (-50%), New Jersey (-41%) and Massachusetts (-39%).

Arkansas saw 262 thefts per 100,000 people in 2020, with a ten-year average of 220 thefts. And if you drive a pick-up truck, you might want to be especially careful to lock your vehicle up.

According to the report, the top three vehicles targeted most often by car thieves in Arkansas are trucks, with Chevrolet, Ford, and GMC pick-ups taking the top three spots. This was not uncommon, as multiple other states also had trucks occupying the three most-stolen spots, including state neighbors Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas.

The complete results of the report are available here.