SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Club Car Wash, a company based in Missouri, has bought the site formerly belonging to AQ Chicken for $1.75 million.

The deal includes five parcels totaling 3.16 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 71 Business and Sanders Ave.

The property includes the 14,600-square-foot building that once housed the chicken house.

Club Car Wash entered the Arkansas market when it acquired Speedy Splash Car Wash, a rival, in August 2022. The deal included 10 locations in Northwest Arkansas and one in Oklahoma.

Club Car Wash operates over 120 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Texas. Additionally, the company plans to open locations in Tennessee later this month.

AQ Chicken House in Springdale closed its doors on March 18 after 76 years of business.