Carbon monoxide: be aware of the “silent killer”

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause death if it’s inhaled, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Sometimes people use alternative sources of fuel, or electricity, for heating or cooking, when power outages happen. This can cause CO to build up in a home, garage, or camper, and poison the people and animals inside, according to the CDC.

In Arkansas, and several other states, people may look for alternatives to stay warm during winter storms. Most recently, Winter Storms Uri and Viola hit back-to-back leaving millions of people without power, and other resources.

In Houston during the winter storms, a mother and child died Tuesday, February 16, from CO poisoning after running a car inside of a garage to generate heat in their home. The CO seeped into their home, according to police.

AAA reminds drivers that it is never safe to start, or leave, a car running in an enclosed space, such as a garage, because the vehicle exhaust has poisonous carbon monoxide gas — and can injure, or kill, if inhaled. What happens is that red blood cells pick up CO quicker than oxygen, resulting in injury and/or death.

CDC CO DATA

More than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires

More than 50,000 people visit emergency rooms

More than 4,000 others are hospitalized.

AAA RECOMMENDS DRIVERS TO:

Never start or operate a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice, or mud. A blocked exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment when the engine is running.

Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running.

Have a mechanic check the exhaust system of your car or truck every year. A small leak in the exhaust system can lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide inside the car.

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up during winter months.

Unplug phone chargers and USB cables for digital devices as soon as you turn off your engine.

When driving avoid using your car’s heater longer than you need to; heaters put extra strain on your battery.

AAA RECOMMENDS HOMEOWNERS/RENTERS TO: