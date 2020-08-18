Cardinals fans can now have a cardboard cutout of themselves in Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals Nation is now CardBOARD Nation. Fans can now have a cardboard cutout of themselves cheering on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals said Monday CardBOARD Nation gives fans the option to submit a photo of themselves and have the cutout sit in the stands in place of the real thing.

The Cardinals urge all fans to wear some red in their photo. When the season is over, the Cardinals will send the cutouts to the fans’ homes.

The cutouts are printed in “high resolution on waterproof coroplast to withstand the outdoor elements” and cost $70 plus shipping. For season ticket holders, they cost $50 plus shipping.

Proceeds from the fan cutouts go to Cardinals Care to “support their efforts in helping kids in our community.”

Click here to order a cutout.