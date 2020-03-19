CARE Community Center makes changes to pantry and tax services due to COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARE Community Center is making changes to its pantry and tax services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Root Cellar Pantry is now taking appointments Monday through Friday for food pick up. The pantry requests that you remain in your vehicle when you arrive and wait for the food to be brought to you.

Walk-ins will receive instructions at the door.

Several of the organization’s tax centers have closed. However, the tax centers at Mana Center in Siloam Springs and at CARE Community Center in Rogers are allowing online preparation drop off service.

CARE plans to extend and expand its tax preparation services in the coming weeks.

