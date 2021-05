FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — A career criminal from the River Valley has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

37-year-old Christopher Lee Stowell of Sebastian County is charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Stowell was sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which is a sentencing range of 15 years to life for people convicted of federal gun crimes, and have at least 3 prior felony convictions for violent or serious drug-related offenses.