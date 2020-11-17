CARES Act application extended for organizations supporting low-income communities, veterans’ mental health

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The deadline for organizations that support low-income communities or veterans with mental health needs to apply for CARES Act funding has been extended.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services will now accept applications until this Sunday, November 22nd.

To be eligible for up to $10,000, an organization must be working to address needs of high-poverty communities or be a non-profit veteran service organization that serves Arkansas veterans.

Organizations also have to have been in operation since March 1st of last year.

