CARES Act deadline approaching; unspent money returned to the state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some Arkansas agencies are returning their CARES Act funding so it can be used elsewhere in the state but the state only has about three weeks left to spend it.

Thanks to some returned funds the committee now has about $27 million left to allocate.

Members agreed to put that money into the Unemployment Insurance trust fund.

The UI fund was originally allocated $50 million until the governor requested that money be given to hospitals instead.

Today’s decision will help off-set some of that loss and the state thinks more money could still be returned.

“We would try to find other expenses that we could cover that had actually occurred in state government over the last nine or 10 months,” said Larry Walther, Arkansas DFA chief fiscal officer.

Other proposals could still be considered if Congress approves a deadline extension or another round of COVID-19 relief.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers