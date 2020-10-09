CARES Act funds reimburses schools for food services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the CARES Act Steering Committee continue to provide COVID-19 related funds across the state.

This week the committee endorsed several requests to use CARES Act funds to help a variety of needs across Arkansas, including reimbursement of $9.8 million to schools for food services.

In March, Governor Asa Hutchinson requested that schools continue feeding students even after they were sent home due to the pandemic.

State Senator Kim Hammer (R-AR) says many school districts in Arkansas who do not have contracts with food services couldn’t afford to keep feeding students using their own fund, causing them to go into almost $10 million worth of debt.

Farmington School District was among the many schools facing these struggles. Superintendent, Jon Laffoon said the district spent around $30,000 over what it received from Child Nutrition while providing up to 1,000 meals a week when the pandemic began.

Now, the school will be reimbursed through a re-allocation of CARES Act funds. Hammer said the committee came up with funds by using part of the $20 million set aside to pay teachers for COVID-19 related leave. He said so far only about $160,000 of that amount had been used for teacher so there was little concern over using the money for a new purpose.

“It was the districts that continued to have employees because they were asked to keep those employees on and continue to provide meals so it impacted the school districts who still have in house cafeteria workers provide the meals.”

“It will be useful, we received an additional two hundred thousand dollars from the cares act,” Laffoon said. “We have spent the majority of that on technology and ppe so this money couldn’t come at a better time.”

Hammer said because this funding was just approved this week, many school districts are not aware yet of this reimbursement. However for those it applies to, checks can be expected in the mail as soon as next week.

