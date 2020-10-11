CARES Act reallocates funds to meet continued COVID-19 related needs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the CARES Act Steering Committee are continuing to provide COVID-19 related funds across Arkansas.

The committee endorsed several requests to use more than $30 million of CARES Act funds to help a variety of needs across the state, ranging from reimbursing schools for their food service accounts, to providing grants aimed at preventing suicide among veterans, to providing rental assistance.

Rep. Andrew Collins (D-AR) said the committee voted to approve emergency rental assistance for low-to-moderate-income renters who are struggling due to the pandemic through the CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV).

“By helping renters make rent and avoid eviction due to extraordinary circumstances out of their control, we can help protect families, communities, the economy, and public health,” he said. “We have built an existing program with ample safeguards to ensure that relief is directed to meet legitimate needs.”

This will provide funding just in time for the Community Resource Center in Fayetteville to provide rental assistance for those in our northwest Arkansas community.

Though the center has already received $200,000 from the CARES Act, director, Yolanda Director said due to the need for assistance being higher than ever, the center just ran out of funds last week.

To apply, you can call 479-575-8260 or email community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov. For more information on applications and guidelines, click here.