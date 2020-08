FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARES Act steering committee also approved $293,000 to address COVID-19-related needs in the Marshallese community.

This includes burial expenses, the hiring of Marshallese staff members to assist in outreach, cleaning supplies, and training to help communicate better with the Marshallese community.

This money will not be used for testing or contact tracing.