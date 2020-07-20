CARES Act Steering Committee approves $7 million for the Northwest Arkansas Council

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Millions of dollars in CARES Act funding approved to track the spread of COVID-19 among some of the hardest hit populations in the natural state.

The Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee approved $7 million for the Northwest Arkansas Council.

It’ll be used on a comprehensive plan for contact tracing, testing and coordination for special populations, including the Hispanic, Latinx and Pacific Islander communities.

The committee was also considering a combined almost $474,000 in funding to go to the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and the Marshallese COVID-19 task force.

The money would have been used for rent and utility assistance, funeral expenses, personal protective equipment, food, education and outreach.

These requests were tabled for now.

