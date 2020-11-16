CARES Act steering committee approves proposal to fund veteran mental health services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARES Act steering committee approves a proposal by the Arkansas Department of Human Services to fund mental health services to veterans during this health crisis.
A total of $3.4 million will be dedicated to funding this service for veterans and their families through service organizations.
To be eligible your organization
1. Needs to demonstrate a history of service to Arkansas veterans
2. Have demonstrated strategies for engaging Arkansas veterans
3. Have been in operation since March 1 of last year
Organizations must apply before Wednesday, November 18. The application link can be found here.