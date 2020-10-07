CARES Act steering committee discuss federal funding allocation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The CARES Act steering committee continued its discussion on how to allocate more of the federal funding dedicated to Arkansas for coronavirus relief.

It approved $5 million to high poverty COVID-19 needs and the Department of Commerce will be receiving $4.4 million for rental assistance.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on the rental assistance proposal saying in part, “This proposal will provide much-needed relief to those who need rental assistance during these difficult times, and I have expressed my full support as it is considered by the general assembly.”

