EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County voters heard from a range of candidates for local office on April 28 at the Meet the Candidates forum in Eureka Springs.

Candidates discussed how they’d tackle issues specific to their office if elected. Something voters say is important to hear before heading to the polls.

“It’s just nice to get to know your candidates and what they believe in, what they stand for, and what they’re going to do in our community,” said Tina Elliott of Holiday Island.

“That’s why the chamber of commerce has decided to do this for the voters in this area to have that opportunity to meet the people to see why they’re running and what they stand for,” said Bill Ott with the Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Early voting in Carroll County begins May 9. Election day is May 24.