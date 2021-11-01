Carroll County Detention Center inmate claims she’s being denied care for potential breast cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sunday is Halloween, but it’s also the last day of breast cancer awareness month.

We’ve had a concerned family reaching out to us from Carroll County, saying they have a loved one at the Carroll County Detention Center who has a lump in her breast and isn’t receiving the treatment she needs.

The sister of Carroll County Detention Center inmate says the lump in her breast was noticed more than four months ago, and since then, she says very little has been done about it.

“I want the chance to see if she’s going to be able to recover from this and utilize her full potential. I don’t want to be robbed of that chance; I don’t want her children to be robbed of that chance,” says Krystal Mayes.

Krystal Mayes is the sister of Elaine Smith, an inmate at the Carroll County Detention Center who noticed a lump in her chest back in July.

Mayes says this was brought to the nursing staff’s attention at the detention center four months ago.

Mayes adds the doctor that reviewed the case diagnosed the lump as a legitimate concern, but since then, nothing else has been done to learn if this is breast cancer or not.

“I’ve contacted the department of corrections director, I’ve contacted the board chair for the department of corrections. We keep getting excuses back-and-forth,” says Mayes. “They got very angry with me; they hung up on my 86-year-old grandfather who called them concerned because his mother had breast cancer.”

The chief deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s office says he’s aware of Smith’s concerns and that in today’s day, they would never deny care to an inmate in need.

Mayes says this is an issue her sister’s kids don’t know about yet, but she will have to tell them and expects it to be one of the most challenging conversations she’ll ever have.