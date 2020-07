CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Carroll County Courthouse will be taking extra precautions after Judge Sam Barr recently tested positive with COVID-19.

According to Judge Barr’s Assistant Rhonda Griffin, he is doing well recovering at home officials raised concerns for others who were in contact with him recently.

Two employees who work with judge barr are on 14-day quarantine.

The courthouse re-opened Monday. The county clerk at the courthouse said the work must go on.