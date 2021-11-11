Carroll County man arrested in homicide investigation

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll County sheriff deputies arrested a man November 10 in Holiday Island as part of a homicide investigation.

According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Gabriel Brotherton who is facing a first degree murder charge.

On November 10, Carroll County Dispatch was notified of a possible deceased person in the yard of 8 Apache Drive in Holiday Island, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Richard Brotherton in the yard with multiple knife wounds to his body.

Deputies discovered Gabriel was still on the scene and took him into custody. He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

The release says the sheriff’s office is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police.

