CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Eureka Springs woman is dead after a motorcycle crash that took place in rural Carroll County on Thursday, according to a crash report.

Cindy Russell, 50, was the passenger on a 2006 Harley Davidson heading west just after 4 p.m. on County Road 601. While turning, the driver of the motorcycle lost control.

The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. Russell was taken to a Springfield, Mo. hospital where she later died.

The crash report says conditions were dry and clear at the time of the accident.

No further information was given.