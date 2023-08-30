CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen at his parent’s home near Eureka Springs on August 28.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Roland “Rollie” Wyatt Jr. may be riding an orange Mongoose bicycle. He is a white male, around 5 foot 7 inches, lean build and usually wearing sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Roland “Rollie” Wyatt Jr.

The sheriff’s office says he could possibly be carrying a clear backpack in the Eureka Springs area or attempting to get assistance with transportation to central Oklahoma.

If anybody has any information on Wyatt’s whereabouts, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 423-7373.