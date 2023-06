BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning people of a new scam.

The utility company says scam artists are spoofing the company’s 1-800 number.

The scam artists then pressure customers to pay a fake balance by money transfer or debit card.

Carroll Electric says it will never demand immediate payment. It will also not tell you to pay via a money transfer or prepaid debit card. If your electric bill is past due, you will get a letter in the mail first.