BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carroll Electric warns of over-the-phone or door-to-door third-party sales companies attempting to scam the company’s customers.

The company offers tips if a salesperson approaches you claiming to be an employee or partner of Caroll Electric:

Ask the person to provide a business card or some form of identification and contact information.

Call 800-432-9720 to verify the person’s employment status with Carroll Electric.

If you have encountered a deceptive activity or trade practice, report the issue to Carroll Electric. Formal complaints can be filed with the appropriate attorney general’s office.

More resources and information on filing a complaint can be found here.