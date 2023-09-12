BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The arraignment for a Rogers man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a daycare has been delayed again.

Dylan Lee Harlow, 21, was arrested on June 23 for second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Harlow’s arraignment was first scheduled for Aug. 7, then for Sept. 12. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says that it is now scheduled for Dec. 12.

Harlow’s arrest came after a coworker, who claimed to be in the room at the time of the incident, called an Arkansas State Police hotline on June 22 regarding an allegation of sexual assault.

The tip was then forwarded to the Rogers Police Department.