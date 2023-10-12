Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

ALBANY, NY (KNWA/KFTA) — The case for a Washington County man accused of traveling to New York to have sex with an 11-year-old has been delayed again at the defense’s request.

Kyle Biswell, 37, is accused of one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct in a federal case.

Biswell’s defense team requested an extension on Oct. 10, and a judge granted the request in a court order filed on Oct. 12. The time within which an indictment must be filed has been enlarged 60 days.

The indictment is now due in December. According to court documents, this is the second time the case has been delayed.

A complaint filed in April by an FBI Task Force officer says that in January, a user on a social media site began messaging an undercover officer.

The officer was pretending to be a mother with an 11-year-old foster daughter, using an age-regressed photograph of a female law enforcement officer that appeared to be the daughter.

The undercover officer and Biswell continued to have conversations about meeting up and allowing the man to have sex with the fictional girl. Biswell even mentioned interest in having children with the minor.

“I think she sounds perfect too, and I wouldn’t mind babies one day if we could explain them,” Biswell said. “I guess I’ll just have to put a baby in her so I don’t feel so much bigger than her.”

In March, Biswell asked the officer what they thought of bestiality and if they were open to introducing a dog into Biswell’s sexual relationship with the 11-year-old.

On April 8, Biswell flew from Arkansas to Albany, where he was arrested.

“Biswell engaged in a series of online conversations with a person in Albany whom he believed would allow him to engage in sexual contact with an 11-year-old relative. On April 8, 2023, Biswell flew from Arkansas to Albany to engage in sexual contact with the minor, packing numerous Viagra pills in his suitcase,” said a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.

The release notes that, if convicted, Biswell could face up to 30 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

Biswell was interviewed by law enforcement and admitted that he traveled for the purpose of having sex with a child. He said that he had a sexual interest in children when he drinks or is bored.

Biswell also admitted to having child porn on his phone.