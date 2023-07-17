CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Green Forest teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student has had his case delayed.

Dustin Don Lee, 45, was arrested in January this year for sexual assault, internet stalking of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Green Forest Police Chief John Bailey said that police and Green Forest High School superintendent Matt Summers were notified on Jan. 4 of possible inappropriate behavior by Lee.

The chief added that “items of evidence were gathered” that led to an arrest warrant being issued. Lee was arrested at his mom’s house in Van Buren shortly after.

Lee was a 10th-grade English teacher at Green Forest High School, and the victim was a 15-year-old student in his class.

An affidavit details that Lee sent multiple messages that were sexual in nature to the victim.

The victim was interviewed and told police that Lee touched them inappropriately and that he sent nude photographs of himself.

The affidavit says that Lee sent messages at different times wanting to get them out of class and meet with them in his classroom.

The affidavit says that when first questioned by detectives, Lee said he didn’t send the messages the victim accused him of sending, and that he uses a substance with similar side effects to Ambien and often can’t remember doing things.

Lee’s court date was scheduled for July 14 but was rescheduled for August 14.