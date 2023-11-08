CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The case against a Mulberry teacher accused of child porn charges involving a student has been dropped.

Hiedi Oliver, 42, was charged with two counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child after she was arrested on March 16.

The victim is 17 years old and was a student at Mulberry High School, according to court documents.

Oliver pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was set to go to trial on later this month.

A motion for nolle prosequi, a notice of abandonment, was filed on Nov. 6 by Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Holmes, citing a lack of evidence.

“To sustain the state’s burden at trial the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant possessed, received, distributed photographs depicting a child or incorporating images of a child in sexually explicit conduct and that the defendant did so knowingly,” the motion said.

The motion goes on to say that the victim told police that he sent sexually explicit images of himself to Oliver on Snapchat, but no images were found.

“The state of Arkansas requested those records; however, no images were recovered from Snapchat,” the motion said.

The motion was ordered on Nov. 7 by Judge Candice Settle.

