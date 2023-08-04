FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Casey’s is asking for help from their customers for their fourth annual Cash for Classrooms campaign.

Between now and September 5, customers at Casey’s can round up their purchases every time they visit, according to a press release.

The Cash for Classrooms campaign aims at supporting schools and students by providing financial assistance. Since 2020, $3 million has been raised through the campaign.

The money is used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support, and school community engagement initiatives.

Grant applications range from $3,000 to $50,000 for K-12 schools throughout Casey’s footprint.

Bonnie Grimes Elementary School in Rogers received a $50,000 grant for an all-inclusive playground.

The application for the grant opens in October.