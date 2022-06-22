FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Tony Award-winning play is coming to the Walton Arts Center on June 24-26.

A Chorus Line focuses on the audition process for dancers vying for roles in a Broadway show. During the process, each dancer tells their story through singing.

This show is the only time audiences can see the play in the U.S. before it goes on tour through Asia. Cast members say there’s something for everyone in this production.

“In this show, there is something for every single person to relate to,” said cast member Hank Santos. “Whether you’re a theater buff, or new to theater, you will find something in this show that will pull on your heartstrings a bit.”

“When they see the show and they hear the stories, they will be able to relate to any of the 19 characters and they will be able to relate to somebody on that stage,” said director Baayork Lee.

Tickets are available right now on the Walton Arts Center website.