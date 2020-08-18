Casting an absentee ballot: What you need to know

Anyone who has concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19 is eligible for a mail-in ballot.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to lack of funding, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is cutting down on some services.

This has sparked concern among those turning in their ballots by mail— who are worried these cuts will negatively impact the upcoming election.

The Washington County Election Commission said it has been hearing a lot of these concerns lately, and the best way to make sure your ballot is processed on-time is to request an absentee ballot now.

You can do that online or by calling your local county clerk’s office.

Because the governor has allowed no-excuse absentee voting, anyone who has concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19 is eligible for a mail-in ballot.

When you get your ballot, you need to fill out the voter statement completely and make sure you include things like a copy of your valid photo I.D.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot isn’t until Oct. 27, but Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission said the sooner, the better.

“So that when the ballots are ready in late September, you can receive that absentee ballot sometime in the first of October which gives you plenty of time to review your ballot, voted, and mail it back in before Nov. 3,” Price said.

Absentee ballots will be ready to send out Sept. 18.

To be counted, it has to be in the hands of your local election commission by election day (Nov. 3).

Price said if you’re concerned about your ballot making it on time, you can actually track it online.

If you have more questions about how absentee voting works, you can find answers on the Washington County Election Commission’s website.